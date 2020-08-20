Complaint: George Mason University janitors facing retaliation over union formation talks

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec 14, 2010 file photo, a statue of George Mason stands in the heart of George Mason University’s Fairfax campus in Fairfax, Va. Newly released documents show that a $50 million gift to Virginia’s largest public university was given specifically to “promote the conservative principles of governance,” raising concerns from critics that that it compromises academic freedom. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board alleges that janitors working at George Mason University who are considering forming a union are facing retaliation from their employer.

The complaint filed this week by the union, Service Employees International Union, alleges janitors have been targeted with surveillance and interrogations about potential union activity by their employer, H&E Cleaning in Manassas.

The union says the janitors may be improperly classified as independent contractors. The janitors are contract employees and are not directly employed by the university.

A call to H&E for comment was not answered.

Latest Posts: