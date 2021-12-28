Company holds hiring event for local Virginia miners

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVNS)– One company is set to hire 150 Virginia miners to work on a surface mine near Tazewell, Virginia.

Southern Coal Corporation and Chestnut Land Hiring will hold a hiring event on Thursday, December 30, 2021, to find miners for the Bishop Surface Mine located in Bandy, Virginia. The hiring event will be at the Back of the Dragon in Tazewell. The pay for the job is up to $28 an hour with benefits. Chief Officer Steve Sarver, said they’re ready to hire.

“All you really need is a Virginia mining card that’s in good standing, and that’s all. For potential applicants, we will give them a physical. We’re ready to hire and start immediately,” Sarver said.

The company is looking for surface mine operators, high wall miner operators, and prep plant operators. They are also hiring for 992Ks, 777Fs, D11Ts, D10Ts, D9Ts, DM45 Drills, 972Ms, 336Es, Fuel/Lube Trucks, and Water Trucks. The event is from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm located at the Back of the Dragon center at 592 Main Street, Tazewell, Virginia.

For more information, send an email to chestnutlandhiring@gmail.com or call 540-492-4155.