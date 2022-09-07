RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration of life quickly turned into a life-threatening situation Saturday, after shots were fired at a baby shower.

Neighbors near Carter Jones Park on Bainbridge Street told 8News that the neighborhood is normally quiet. So much so, that when shots broke out Saturday evening, they thought they were hearing fireworks. That is when Richmond Police went to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.

According to neighbors, an argument broke out at the gathering that escalated to the point of shots being fired.

Richmond Police said three people were shot during the incident and all are expected to be okay.

Long-time residents told 8News that the neighborhood has become a lot safer recently after previously being known for having high crime rates.

“Stuff always going to happen. Like it’s stuff happening in neighborhoods where people are non-Black or whatever the case might be. It is just the reality of things are going to happen, but it’s nowhere near as bad as it used to be,” said a resident in the area.

Others are concerned that this incident shows that gun violence in the area is getting worse.

This is not the first time that a shooting occurred at a gathering at this park. The most recent incident is when a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed at a memorial day cookout.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.