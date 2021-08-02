Commonwealth’s Attorney: Suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder facing new charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 14-year-old alleged killer of young Henrico teen, Lucia Bremer, now faces three additional charges, involving a school shooting threat, and for possibly pointing a gun at a second underage girl.

Bremer’s suspected assailant initially was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm of a juvenile after the shooting on March 26. He was arrested on March 27.

The male teen now faces one additional brandishing of a firearm charge and one count of attempted murder because he suspected of pointing a gun at the girl who was walking alongside Bremer; who Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said was under 13 years old at the time of the shooting.

Taylor says from legal standpoint, an attempted murder charge can be made because an “intervening act” stopped the suspect from firing shots at the second girl. An intervening act is something that prevents an attempted action from happening and breaks the chain of events.

The 14-year-old boy was also charged in connection to an alleged threat of a school shooting, that he is suspected of making on social media.

Taylor told 8News the teen shared an existing video on an undisclosed social media platform that included contents “depicting” a school shooting. Though the teen did not appear in the original video post, he was said to have commented on it.

Taylor declined to share further details of the video’s contents, and said a “citizen” brought the post to the attention of the FBI field office in Richmond.

The “FBI has a mechanism that if people find things that are of great alarm, people can call the FBI,” Taylor said. She indicated the post was made before the shooting incident in late March.

Taylor added she has not determined if her office will pursue charging the minor as an adult, though the law permits this.

She said her office plans to meet on Aug. 20, and will likely make a determination of upgrading existing charges before an evidentiary hearing on Sept. 13.

Taylor said she does not plan to present more juvenile charges, however there is the potential her office may “charge the adult with access to the firearm [used in the crime].”

“I anticipate this will be done,” she added.

Taylor stressed it will be the judge’s decision to certify the charges she may present in order for the teen to be formally charged as an adult.

When pressed by 8News on the pending psychiatric report of the teen, Taylor declined to comment on the status of the report.