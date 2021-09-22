Commonwealth Transportation Board approves new interstate corridor improvement programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) recently approved and adopted the Interstate 64 and the Interstate 95 corridor improvement plans.

The CTB also approved a suite of projects to be funded by the Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program (IOEP) which were the first projects approved by the CTB in June 2021.



The IOEP is aiming to improve safety, reliability, and travel flow along interstate corridors. Many of these improvement projects are expected to be initiated as soon as fall 2022.



The CTB also approved the grant guidance document for DRPT’s new FREIGHT (Freight Rail Enhancements to Increase Goods and Highway Throughput) program that was presented to the CTB in July which is focused on enhancing the freight rail network in Virginia.



In a recent meeting, the CTB also approved three contracts totaling $25.7 million.

A contract totaling $14.2 million was awarded to Joseph B. Fay Co. of Pittsburgh, PA to extend George Washington Boulevard (Route 1050) from its current intersection with Bridgefield Way/Research Place south to Russell Branch Parkway in Loudoun County via a new bridge over Route 7 in the Northern Virginia District. The project aims to relieve congestion and improve accessibility and connectivity for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. Completion is expected in spring 2024.

A contract totaling $5.7 million was awarded to Southern Road & Bridge, LLC of Tarpon Springs, FL for bridge repairs on six structures in the Hampton Roads District. This work on Interstate 64 and Interstate 264 bridges will be performed within the existing right of way and no utilities will be impacted. Completion is expected in summer 2023.

A contract totaling $5.8 million was awarded to Allegheny Construction Company, Inc., of Roanoke, VA for safety and connectivity improvements at 13th Street southeast between Church Avenue and Norfolk Avenue in Roanoke in the Salem District. The project will reconstruct 13th Street as a two-lane roadway with 10.5-foot wide travel lanes and a raised median. Completion is expected in summer 2023.



For more information on CTB meeting times and locations, click here.