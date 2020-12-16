Commission on Historical Statues selects Barbara Rose Johns to represent Virginia in U.S. Capitol

Photo of Barbara Rose Johns, courtesy of the Library of Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Northam announced that the Commission on Historical Statues voted to recommend civil rights icon, Barbara Rose Johns, to represent Virginia in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Johns’ statue would replace the existing statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

In addition, Northam said his proposed budget includes nearly $500,000 to replace the statue.

On April 23, 1951, 16-year-old Barbara Rose Johns led a student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, protesting the overcrowded and unfair conditions of the all-Black school compared to those of White students at nearby Farmville High School.

Her actions initiated the support of NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill who took up her cause and filed a lawsuit that would later be one of five cases the United States Supreme Court reviewed in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka when it declared segregation unconstitutional.

Historians said Johns’ protest was a pivotal moment that launched the desegregation movement in America.

“As a teenager, Barbara Johns bravely led a protest that defied segregation and challenged the barriers that she and her African American peers faced, ultimately dismantling them,” said Governor Northam.

Governor Northam signed legislation that established the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol charged with deciding to study the removal and replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue.

The eight-member commission, chaired by Senator Louise Lucas, voted unanimously recommending the removal of the statue on July 24, 2020.

“The Commission has undertaken a very thorough and deliberate process to select a historical figure who represents the values of today’s Virginians,” said Senator Louise Lucas.

“Throughout each step in the selection process, we heard the thoughts and opinions from the public as well as from our diverse committee members. I am proud of the decision we made as a Commonwealth,” said Delegate Jeion Ward.

The Robert E. Lee statue is set to be removed from the United States Capitol in the coming days.

The Commission said they will continue its work to select a sculptor and commission a statue of Barbara Johns.

Latest Posts