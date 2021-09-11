Colonial Heights man arrested after leading troopers in police pursuit in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man from Colonial Heights is facing several charges after leading state police on a pursuit in Sussex County.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. on September 9 when a state trooper saw a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Interstate 95 without proper registration.

When the trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, state police the driver failed to stop and initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Colonial Heights resident Michael Wayne Newman, Jr., began to wave what appeared to be a firearm in his left hand at the trooper.

(Photo Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

(Photo Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

(Photo Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

The pursuit ended when Newman got out of the interstate, and state troopers intervened in stopping the vehicle.



Newman along with his passenger did not sustain injuries during the incident.



Newman was arrested charged with seven felonies, eight misdemeanors, and nine traffic offenses. He is currently in the custody og the Sussex Jail without bond.



His charges are as follows:

Abduction by force (female passenger)

Driving While Intoxicated, drugs-Possession of a Schedule I/II drug

Possession of controlled paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/I drugs

Reckless driving by speed-Reckless driving failure to stop/signal

Reckless driving-failure to yield entering a highway

No operators license

Hit and run, failure to stop

Disregard commands by a law enforcement officer

Damage to state property x2-Improper registration

And nine other traffic infractions