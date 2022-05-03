PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The recent deaths of three college athletes by suicide, is drawing attention to the struggles these students and young adults in general face.

Three young athletes, all driven and successful in their sports, are now gone.

James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia lost Lauren Bernett last week. The 20-year-old was a key member of the 2021 Women’s College World Series team. The university has canceled the rest of the season as the team asks for privacy to grieve and support each other.

Katie Meyer, captain of the Stanford Women’s Soccer team, died March 1. The 22-year-old’s family wonders if the pressure of school and sports was too much.

“We’re just struggling to know what happened and why it happened, we’re just heartbroken,” Gina Meyer told NBC.

On April 13, University of Wisconsin Cross Country and Track athlete Sarah Shulze died at age 21.

In a statement, the Shulze family said: “Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment.”

As more students and parents now worry about the rising number of suicides among adolescents, Dr. Ryan McQueen, from Riverside Behavioral Health, shared advice with 10 On Your Side.

“It’s a matter of asking and seeing if they’re feeling overwhelmed and if they are it’s time to take a step back,” he said.

McQueen shared warning signs that include mood swings, anger and irritability.

“If a kid is talking about feeling hopeless, helpless, or worthless those are usually pretty big indictors for depression and to let you know somebody needs to seek help,” McQueen said.

Times of change or stress, like final exams and championship games, may put people at higher risk.

“Just outright ask. A lot of people are afraid to ask. If you’re experiencing thoughts of suicide or if you’re experiencing depression or anxiety or feeling stressed, just out right ask,” he said.

That may be just what it takes to save a life.

You can contact Riverside Regional Behavioral Health or the Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation in Norfolk for help.