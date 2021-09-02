Coast Guard searching for 70-year-old fisherman missing in Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Coast Guard crews and their partners are searching for a 70-year-old fisherman who did not return from a fishing trip on the Chesapeake Bay Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a call at 1:40 p.m. from the son of the man, who said his father left from Ingram Bay on the Northern Neck at 8 a.m. and had not returned.

Sector Virginia issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a crew from Coast Guard Station Milford Haven aboard a 45-foot Response Boat. They also informed the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Department of Wildlife Resources.

Crews found the fisherman’s boat unanchored and adrift with no one on boat.

An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City were called to aid in the search.

Crews will search overnight.

Agencies involved in the search include:

Coast Guard Station Milford Haven

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 aircraft and MH-60 helicopter

Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish

Virginia Marine Resources Commission Fixed Wing Aircraft

Department of Wildlife Resources

Smith Point Rescue

Abington Fire Department

Gloucester Fire Department

Poquoson Fire Department