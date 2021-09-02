Coast Guard searching for 70-year-old fisherman missing in Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Coast Guard crews and their partners are searching for a 70-year-old fisherman who did not return from a fishing trip on the Chesapeake Bay Thursday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a call at 1:40 p.m. from the son of the man, who said his father left from Ingram Bay on the Northern Neck at 8 a.m. and had not returned.
Sector Virginia issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a crew from Coast Guard Station Milford Haven aboard a 45-foot Response Boat. They also informed the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Department of Wildlife Resources.
Crews found the fisherman’s boat unanchored and adrift with no one on boat.
An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City were called to aid in the search.
Crews will search overnight.
Agencies involved in the search include:
- Coast Guard Station Milford Haven
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 aircraft and MH-60 helicopter
- Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Department of Wildlife Resources
- Smith Point Rescue
- Abington Fire Department
- Gloucester Fire Department
- Poquoson Fire Department
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.