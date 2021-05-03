Coast Guard, local agencies searching for missing 34-year old boater in James City County

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard are currently looking for a 34-year-old boater who was reported missing Monday morning.

According to Coast Guard officials, the James City County Sheriff’s Office told Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia that 34-year-old Russell Hines’s 29-foot boat was “discovered aground with the engine running in the James River.”

The boat was found in the Gray’s Creek area, near Williamsburg. Officials say it had signs of recent occupancy.

Currently, authorities have launched a response boat along with the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin and an MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter to help in the rescue effort.

Anyone with any information about Russell Hines’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sector Virginia Command Center at (757) 483-8567.