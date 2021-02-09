Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 2 injured men after boat fire off Cape Charles coast

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flys over the coast of False Cape State Park on July 9th, 2019. (Chris Omahen/WAVY-TV.)

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Coast Guard rescued two injured men after their vessel caught fire Tuesday about 36 miles off east of Fisherman Island.

The Coast Guard said watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received notification around 3 p.m. that a vessel on fire and was spotted around 3 p.m.

The watchstanders released an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, and a good Samaritan responded to help the men.

When the good Samaritan responded, they pulled the two men from the water because they had abandoned ship due to the fire.

Coast Guard Cutter Dependable arrived on scene and the crew safely took the two men aboard the cutter. They both had burns from the vessel fire.

An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City responded and medevaced the mariners to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“The coordination between Coast Guard assets and the good sam who retrieved the two individuals from the water was critical in the life saving aspect of this case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erica Elfguinn, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this case. “The active participation of others on the water is essential to keeping our waterways safe.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.