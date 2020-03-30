Closures, adjustments ordered for local beaches after overcrowding this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Local governments are changing rules for their beaches or closing them outright to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, Virginia passed 1,000 cases and reported 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations due to the virus.

Despite continued federal and state guidelines on social distancing, which advise all Americans to stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, beachgoers packed the sand across the area this past weekend.

Photos of places such as Chic’s Beach in Virginia Beach (above) show crowds tightly bunched on Sunday.

Chic’s and other spots such as Ocean View beaches in Norfolk, and Sandbridge and Oceanfront beaches in Virginia Beach haven’t been regulated as of Monday morning, but local leaders have issued warnings.

Norfolk City Councilman Tommy Smigiel said Norfolk beaches could be closed if people don’t follow distancing guidelines, and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said people “must do their part” and spread out to avoid the spread of the virus.

Closures/changes

Meanwhile locations in Hampton Roads have already made changes.

York County has effectively closed Yorktown Beach to all activities “due to the level of beach activity experienced this past weekend.” It comes after an earlier ban on sunbathing and swimming at the beach issued Friday.

“My hope in limiting the beach to pedestrian-only activity last week was for citizens to enjoy the beauty of the beach area while maintaining their distance and reducing their chance of exposure,” said Neil Morgan, York County Administrator. “Unfortunately, in the interests of public health and safety, all beach activity is now prohibited. To be clear, the sand on both sides of the bridge is off limits.”

The Monday order means no one is allowed on the beach, National Park Service beaches or the grass at the beach’s picnic area. All public restrooms at the waterfront and Yorktown fishing pier are also closed. The Riverwalk Landing pathway is still open for now, but officials encourage users to spread out from others.

Hampton beaches were closed to sunbathing and swimming on Sunday afternoon. They remain open for walking at this time.

It’s unclear what a potential stay at home order for Virginia, like ones issued in North Carolina, Maryland and other states, would mean for beaches in the commonwealth.

Governor Ralph Northam had yet to issue a stay at home order for Virginia as of noon Monday, but was expected to make a “major announcement” at 2 p.m.