CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (WAVY) — UVA Grounds are somber as students and community members reel from the loss of three football players.

There were no classes and few organized activities for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Late Sunday evening, police say a gunman opened fire on a charter bus returning from a field trip, killing second year Devin Chandler, third year Lavel Davis Jr. and fourth year D’Sean Perry.

Two other students were injured. Former football player Chris Jones Jr. is charged in the shooting and is set to be arraigned in Albemarle County on Wednesday morning.

At UVA’s Scott Stadium, hundreds paid tribute with flowers and hand-written letters. “I’m so angry this happened,” read one letter. “May your souls Rest In Peace,” said another.

Third year student Marlie Reinhard joined a group of friends who knew Davis from class in laying flowers at the stadium in his memory.

“We’re just taking the time that they’re giving us to recollect. We went to the vigil last night, were spending time with friends,” she said. “Professors are emailing us that they have office hours today if we need to talk— not about school work.”

The university is offering students counseling and other services in the wake of the tragedy. At the Family and Community Assistance Center, therapy dogs comforted students and members of the school community.

Across Grounds, displays of support commemorate Davis Jr., Perry and Chandler. Students painted the Beta Bridge orange, with plans to paint “UVA STRONG” over top. Sorority and fraternity houses donned banners with the players’ uniform numbers.

UVA President James Ryan sent an email to students Tuesday afternoon announcing that classes will resume Wednesday. Deans will not require students to complete graded work before the Thanksgiving break.