Civil Rights Enforcement Unit established in U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. attorney will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the establishment of a Civil Rights Enforcement Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Civil Rights Enforcement Unit at EDVA will be the first at a U.S. Attorney’s Office nationwide to have multiple Assistant U.S. Attorneys 100 percent dedicated to enforcing the rights of persons with disabilities.

These right will be enforce under the the Americans with Disabilities Act. The unit will include multiple contract investigators along with another Assistant U.S. Attorney dedicated full-time to enforcing the rights of servicemembers and veterans under statutes like the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger will hold the announcement Tuesday at 1 p.m. in front of the federal courthouse in Alexandria. He will be joined with various disability rights-focused organizations, and service members and veterans groups.

You can watch the press conference HERE.

