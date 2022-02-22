Churchill Downs buys Virginia’s Colonial Downs, Rosie’s

(WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, Churchill Downs Inc. — the company behind the iconic Kentucky Derby horse race — has agreed to purchase Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC’s (P2E) assets for $2.485 billion, including Colonial Downs and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums in Virginia.

According to a statement from the company on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Churchill Downs Inc. will acquire all of P2E’s assets in Virginia and New York, as well as the operations of its Sioux City casino property.

“The P2E Transaction is dependent on usual and customary closing conditions, including the Company obtaining approvals from the Virginia Racing Commission, the New York State Gaming Commission, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission,” the statement said. “The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.”

Officials say Churchill Downs Inc. will acquire Colonial Downs Racetrack, a thoroughbred racing facility in New Kent.

The company will also acquire the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium historical horse racing facilities in Collinsville, Dumfries, Hampton, New Kent, Richmond, and Vinton, which have approximately 2,700 historical racing machines.

“This unique set of assets expands our geographic footprint and provides additional scale,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Inc. “P2E has done an exceptional job developing and managing this collection of assets, which we are very excited to acquire and plan to strategically grow in the years ahead.”

Tuesday’s statement says that Churchill Downs Inc. will have the opportunity to develop up to five extra historical racing venues in Virginia with up 2,300 additional historical racing machines.

The transaction will also allow the company to obtain the rights to build a large gaming resort with up to 1,800 historical racing machines in northern Virginia. This comes after P2E previously announced plans to invest up to $400 million to build the initial phase of this Dumfries project, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

Churchill Downs Inc. will also acquire the rights to develop Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Emporia — the seventh historical racing entertainment venue under P2E’s Colonial Downs license, which will have 150 historical racing machines and is expected to open in 2023 — as well as the rights to P2E’s ongoing effort to develop ONE Casino + Resort, a $565 million destination casino in Richmond.

“The transaction significantly expands the geographic diversity of CDI’s live and historical racing entertainment venues and reinforces CDI’s role as a national leader in historical horse racing,” Churchill Downs Inc. said.