Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park torn down, thrown into lake

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park has been taken down by protesters.

This comes after the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was taken down in Monroe Park on Saturday night. Witnesses say the same methods were used to take down the Christopher Columbus statue. Demonstrators were seen marching down Arthur Ashe Boulevard en route to Byrd Park Tuesday night.

WATCH: Protesters march down Arthur Ashe Blvd. en route to Byrd Park Tuesday night

An 8News crew is on scene and reports the statue has been discarded in a nearby lake.

The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

A sign reads “Racism, You will not be missed,” as the Christopher Columbus statue floats in a nearby lake after it was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

City Parks and Recreation confirmed to 8News that the statue is owned by the city of Richmond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.