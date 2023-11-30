CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Jeremy Compton is a volunteer firefighter with Christiansburg Fire Department (CFD), a career firefighter with Radford, and someone who is battling his third bout of cancer.

He says his team members have always been supportive, even driving him to appointments when he’s too tired to go.

However, earlier this year, Compton was told his cancer was terminal, and less than two weeks ago, he started losing his hair due to chemotherapy.

His friend and Captain at CFD, Brandon Turner, was determined to make sure Compton was supported every step of the way.

“A group of us are going to shave our heads and show him he’s not in the fight alone,” he said Tuesday in the firehouse.

Less than an hour later, Compton and 18 other firefighters walked into the station. The group sat down in Village Barber Shop owner Donnie Gatton’s chair and had their heads shaved.

“I’m blessed to have the support I have,” said Compton.

At 35, he’s beaten cancer twice already, raised a young son, and fought fires for two decades. Now, he says life is all about enjoying every moment while he has it.

“You live every day like it’s going to be your last. Have fun, do the things you want to do, spend as much time with your family as you can,” he said.

The Christiansburg Fire Department will be selling shirts to raise money for Compton’s medical bills. You can contact the station to learn more about when they’ll be ready for purchase.

Compton is also a Radford Firefighter, and they are accepting donations on his family’s behalf via Venmo. They are also raffling a leather firefighter helmet, with ticket proceeds going to the Comptons. Raffle tickets will be available until 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2024.

You can find out more about donations and raffle tickets on their Facebook page or by reaching out to the department.