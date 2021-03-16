Chincoteague’s pony swim canceled for second time; pony auction to be conducted online

Saltwater Cowboys corral the herd of ponies toward the parade route after the Pony Swim in Chincoteague, Va., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Every year, the first foal to come ashore is named King or Queen Neptune. (Alex Driehaus/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Chincoteague’s famous pony swim has been canceled for the second time because of the coronavirus.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company made the announcement via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

“By now we would already be more than halfway through the planning phases and preparing for upcoming events,” said Fire Company President Hunter Leonard stating that it takes a lot of time and man-hours to prepare the events.

Instead, the pony auction will be done online once again similar to last year.

For those who have purchased raffle tickets in support of the Brianna Park which gives particiapnts two front row seats to the pony swim, officials say these will be honored at the 2022 swim.

“This has been a rough year for everyone. So many people have suffered unimaginable losses but I’m so confident that we all will bounce back in 2022 and that it will be the best year ever!”