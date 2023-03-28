CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chincoteague Pony is officially the Official State Pony for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed the bill Monday making it official. The bill SB1478 (unanimous passage 99-0) was first introduced by Senator Lynwood Lewis while Delegate Rob Bloxom introduced an identical bill, HB1951 (93-7), during the 2023 General Assembly session.

Owned and managed by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company since 1925, Chincoteague ponies, also known as Assateague wild ponies, have become well-known for the annual pony swim. The event is held on the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday in July.

2023 marks the 98th year of Pony Penning, which brings visitors from around the world.

Virginia Tourism Corporation has recently approved the “Virginia is for Pony Lovers” sub-brand. T-shirts are now available in the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce office.

Shipping is not yet available. Those seeking their own t-shirt are urged to stop by the chamber office located at 6733 Maddox Boulevard.

