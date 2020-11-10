Chincoteague foal gets sick, humanely euthanized during auction

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — A foal scheduled for auction in Chincoteague has died.

According to Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co., the last foal born on November 1 went to auction along with the other 5. Soon after the auction began, we were alerted to issues with the foal.

At the time, officials didn’t know what the issues were.

They brought the foal and the mare to the carnival grounds. The cowboys observed the issues they saw and called the vet.

Before the vet arrived, officials contacted the auction company and had the listing amended to say there was problems with the foal and decisions would have to be made if the foal was viable.

In a short amount of time, officials say the foal took a downturn and the auction ended.

After X-rays, sonograms and more, it was determined the foal did not develop internally and was humanely euthanized. The winner was notified immediately and all monies were refunded.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10