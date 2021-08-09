Children killed, other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two boys were killed and three other family members were injured during a house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews were dispatched at 3:56 a.m. to the 1600 block of Flynn Road Monday morning and firefighters immediately went into rescue mode. The house was fully engulfed in flames and was deemed a total loss, Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield Fire told 8News.

A family of five, including three children, was inside the home at the time of the fire, Mitchell said. He also confirmed that two children were killed — one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other at the hospital.

Mitchell told 8News that the next of kin had been notified of the deaths.

Thelma Lane, a close friend and neighbor, said Michal Slayton and Hunter Slayton along with their children, Liam Slayton, 4, Cody Slayton, 8, and 10-week-old Kinsley Slayton were in the home during the fire.

Lane said the two children who died were Liam and Cody Slayton.

Lane also told 8News that the boys were the biological sons of Hunter Slayton. Michal Slayton was their stepmother.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a close friend, Michal Slayton and her baby, Kinsley Slayton, are in critical condition. Hunter Slayton is in stable condition.

“I just can’t believe the mama and the baby are in critical condition and the two boys are gone. I just saw them last night; he was over here at 10 o’clock wanting some whipped cream. I was like, no, I’m sorry, I don’t have any. That’s the last time I saw him. But he was so good to me,” Lane said.

Chesterfield Fire officials are looking into the cause of the fire. Stay with 8News for updates.