Child in Henrico dies after being hit by a car

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating an incident at an apartment complex where a child was killed after being hit by a car.

Officers responded to the scene at St. Luke’s Apartments on Engleside Drive across from Richmond Raceway, just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where they later died.

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this incident. Henrico Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

