Chesterfield Police searching for missing 71-year-old man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 71-year-old man.

George Wirth was last seen Wednesday afternoon and family members have not been able to locate him since. He lives on Whirlaway Drive.

Police describe Wirth as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

It is possible Wirth is traveling in a blue 2013 Chrysler Town & Country with the license plates UKE-5776.