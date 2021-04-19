Chesterfield fire officials identify adult and minor victims of deadly Glass Road house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire on Glass Road in Chesterfield killed two adults and four children on Friday morning. The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services have now identified the victims.

The heartbreaking incident impacted a blended family living in the 9900 block of Glass Road.

The following people died as a result of the fire:

Corrine Wright, 30

Aubrey Wright, 12

Aniyah Seaborne, 8

Julian Seaborne, 5

Ariabella Seaborne, 2

Another adult woman was killed in the fire but has not been identified yet

There were three other people hospitalized after the fire and they have all been discharged.

The fire department says there were working smoke detectors inside the home. At this stage of their investigation, they are unsure what caused the fire but do not believe there was any foul play involved.









Fire crews were called to Glass Road very early Friday morning after a neighbor called 911. Once they arrived on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire from the first-floor window and immediately went into rescue mode.

A second and third alarm was called after hearing from neighbors that there were multiple people trapped inside. Crews requested five additional ambulances.

Multiple victims were found on the first and second floors of the home. Four people were rescued out of a second-floor window. The incident was marked under control at 1:53 a.m.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead on the scene after being found in a bedroom where they believe the fire originated. Officials confirmed that three children died at the hospital on Friday and the fourth child’s death was announced on Saturday morning. The second adult death was announced later on Saturday.