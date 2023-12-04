CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old Chesterfield County woman is in need of a double organ transplant.

The woman, Reyna Sustaita, is a housekeeper at Chesterfield Heights Gracious Retirement Living in Midlothian, near Richmond. Sustaita, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her medical expenses, had a heart attack Nov. 3 and had a pacemaker put in three days later, and returned to work two weeks after that.

She was told in the hospital that her heart was functioning at less than 10%, according to a report from WAVY NBC affiliate WWBT. That was her second organ failure. Last year, doctors told Sustaita that her kidneys were failing her.

According to the GoFundMe for Sustaita, she is living with her parents because of her medical condition and is looking to raise money for medical expenses. She has end stage renal disease and is on a waiting list for a kidney and heart transplant, having started dialysis in February, switching to home dialysis in March so she could continue working.

In July, doctors told her she had heart failure and would not be able to withstand a kidney transplant with such a weak heart, so she would need to have both transplants at the same time.

You can donate to Sustaita’s GoFundMe here.