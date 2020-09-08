Chesterfield County Public Schools’ network issues ‘largely have been resolved’ after being down for hours on the first day of school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When Chesterfield County Public School students tried to log into class for the first day of school this morning, they were met with a network outage.

The outage came as tens of thousands of students and teachers tried to sign in at the same time. Before 10 a.m., the school district said some students had been able to log into the system, and others should attempt to log in every five minutes.

In a message sent to families and staff at 11:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Chesterfield schools’ spokesman Tim Bullis apologized for the inconvenience and said that the issues “largely have been resolved.”

“We apologize. This morning was not the best morning for our school division,” Bullis, the executive director of communications and community engagement for Chesterfield schools, wrote in the message.

NETWORK DOWN: This is what some Chesterfield students are seeing on the first day of virtual school. @ccpsinfo says they are working to fix an issue that’s limiting capacity on their network. They say students should try logging on every five minutes @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/0zeEaE45VP — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) September 8, 2020

“It certainly was not the way that we expected to serve and support students in the virtual learning environment. We are sorry for any inconvenience created for families, and angst created for students who struggled to get to their online classes earlier this morning.”

Many parents expressed their frustration with the county on social media.

Your team had MONTHS to plan for this. Demand is fixed by the number of students and teachers. It's not a web sale where you get surprised by the number of shoppers.



It's a math problem, and you failed to prepare for it. — Dan #WearAMask (@DWolfRVA) September 8, 2020

“Some” means just about all. How were you not prepared for the first day. This isn’t the teachers or students fault. This is completely on the county and school admin for not being prepared to have all these students login at once. How was there no stress test done — laso (@lasowitzse) September 8, 2020

However, others seemed to be a little more understanding of the county’s first day mishap.

We will get thru this. 60,000 families trying to log on at the same time it’s a big deal. Breath. We all knew this wouldn’t be easy. Keep trying to log in and take it easy. Chrome books can go with you to the porch on this beautiful morning. — Richard Keene (@KeeneDayton) September 8, 2020

The district initially released a statement that they were aware of the outage. More than two hours later, the school system posted Bullis’ message — which can be read below — on Twitter.

Team Chesterfield families and staff, We apologize. This morning was not the best morning for our school division. It certainly was not the way that we expected to serve and support students in the virtual learning environment. We are sorry for any inconvenience created for families, and angst created for students who struggled to get to their online classes earlier this morning. The network issues that caused a disruption to students’ and staff’s teaching and learning opportunities for about two hours this morning largely have been resolved. Our staff members and students are now able to log into their Rapid Identity account (my.ccpsnet.net) to access their various instructional applications. Below is a look at what occurred and what steps we are taking to see that Day 2 starts out more smoothly. What happened? At 7:30 a.m. today, many of our middle schools began to open the virtual doors for classes. Onsite during a visit at Robious Middle, we saw virtual classes engaged with nearly all of the students online and participating. Things were going well. As we began to have more students start to sign on for an 8 a.m. start to their school day and ultimately an 8:30 a.m. start time for elementary schools and high schools, Rapid Identity started to have problems with the number of students logging on and student ID authentication slowed to a crawl. We immediately reached out to our partners to ask for their assistance. Working with Amazon Web Services, Rapid Identity was able to double their capacity to process information by about 9:30 a.m. The log-in process for students started to improve for some families at that time. By 10 a.m., the system was nearly at full functional capacity, and students were joining their classes. Why didn’t we test system capacity? Quite honestly, it is difficult to replicate 60,000 students signing on with a one-hour time period without actually doing it. That is not meant to be an excuse; it is just an unfortunate fact. The MAP testing that was conducted during the past two weeks did not yield any glimpse of issues. Approximately 36,000 math and reading tests were completed, involving students in grades 3-10. Moving forward, we will work to integrate stronger testing strategies and procedures into our work. What are we doing moving forward? We are continuing to work with Rapid Identity to make sure that the issues experienced this morning are not replicated. The school division has been notified that the increased capacity for logging in, student ID authentication, etc. will remain in place to support our work. Rapid Identity and Amazon Web Services stand ready to assist. With the process in place that was implemented mid-morning and seeing student success logging since that time, we feel confident that Wednesday’s start will be a much smoother one. Tim Bullis, CCPS’ executive director of communications and community engagement

