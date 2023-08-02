DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old woman from Chesterfield County died after she was shot in the head while driving on Interstate-85 in Dinwiddie County Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police identified the woman as T’miya Murphy.

Murphy had been driving a 2017 Kia Optima south on I-85 around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 when her car was shot at by a passing vehicle near Exit 63. The shooting caused her to run off the road, cross the southbound lanes and crash on the right shoulder.

As soon as emergency responders arrived, Murphy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday, she was said to be in stable condition, but early Wednesday morning State Police announced she had died from her injuries at the hospital.

Vehicle of 19-year-old woman that was shot in head on I-85 near Dinwiddie (Photo: 8News)

Traffic backups were seen in the area a 19-year-old woman was shot in head on I-85 near Dinwiddie. (Photo: 8News)

Traffic backups were seen in the area a 19-year-old woman was shot in head on I-85 near Dinwiddie. (Photo: 8News)

As of Tuesday, Virginia State Police said it was too early to say if Murphy was targeted, but confirmed they believed the deadly shooting to be an isolated incident. It is not believed to be related to road rage.

While police continue to investigate Tuesday’s deadly interstate shooting, they ask for anyone who saw anything to come forward and contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.