Chesapeake parents’ lawsuit over Youngkin’s school masking order dismissed by Va. Supreme Court

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and speaks with reporters after signing an executive order regarding healthcare workers Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Roanoke, Va. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has dismissed a lawsuit from Chesapeake parents against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his executive order requiring schools to make masking optional for students.

The 13 Chesapeake parents sued Youngkin just before the Chesapeake School Board voted on January 20 to end universal masking. The parents argued that “Governor Youngkin lacks the authority he claims,” to make the order and said they wanted to keep their children from suffering “irreparable harm and damage.”

Youngkin tweeted Monday after the decision that he was “pleased by the dismissal, and would “continue to protect the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care.”

This dismissal comes just days after a Virginia trial court judge temporarily blocked Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 from taking in effect in school districts that voted to keep their mask requirements in place. Seven school boards statewide, including Hampton’s, sued Youngkin to keep those local requirements, and questioned the constitutionality of Youngkin’s order.

The school boards pointed to a Virginia state law that requires Virginia’s schools to follow Centers for Disease Control’s COVID recommendations, which currently recommend universal masking, and Article VIII, § 7 of the Constitution of Virginia that says “supervision of schools in each school division shall be vested in a school board.”

The injunction for Hampton and the other districts won’t apply to Chesapeake, which opted to end their universal mask mandate last month, or other districts that opted to end their own mandates.

The Supreme Court however did notably say in the full document of their dismissal that “we offer no opinion on the legality of EO 2 or any other issue pertaining to petitioners’ claims.”

Attorney Kevin Martingayle, who represents the Chesapeake parents, said “this is not a victory for the AG or Governor for the substance of this matter” and emphasized how the court didn’t offer an opinion on the legality of the order. He said the next step for his clients would be to sue in trial court.

The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares also released a statement on Monday about the court’s decision.

“Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected a challenge out of the City of Chesapeake to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number 2,” the statement from Miyares reads. “The Governor and I are pleased with today’s ruling. At the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Northam used his broad emergency powers to close places of worship, private businesses, and schools and impose a statewide mask mandate. Nearly two years later, we have better risk mitigation strategies and vaccines, and we know much more about the efficacy of requiring children to wear masks all day. We agree with the Court’s decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order. This is a victory for Virginia families.”