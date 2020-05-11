Chesapeake Bay Foundation seeks support for struggling seafood industry amid pandemic

In this Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, photo lobsterman Bill Matthews tosses back an undersized lobster while fishing off Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport, Maine. America’s lobster exports to China have dropped sharply this year as new retaliatory tariffs shift seafood business north to Canada. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — Due to the recent economic decline because of the near total shutdown of restaurants, markets, and other outlets for seafood, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is calling in support for the seafood industry.

While CBF welcomes the $300 million in federal funds from the first COVID-19 response bill the Commerce Department announced last week, CBF officials say it’s not enough to keep the industry in the Bay from keeping their doors open.

Many of Virginia’s seafood suppliers, particularly Bay oyster farmers, are small family businesses that do not have the financial resources to survive the pandemic without significantly more federal aid.

According to a recent survey conducted by Virginia Tech in March and April, 84 percent of aquaculture businesses had already suffered sales losses and 64 percent of aquaculture growers expected their businesses would go under by this June without help.

More in line with the industry’s needs is the $1 billion that 25 senators from states with hard-hit seafood sectors have urged Senate leaders to include in the next pandemic relief bill.

Latest Posts