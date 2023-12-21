PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There was a Christmas miracle for someone in Virginia today.

According to Powerball, there is one lucky winner of a two million dollar Powerball ticket somewhere in Virginia that has yet to be claimed.

This also means that there is still a chance for someone to win the now 620 million dollar jackpot. The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23.

The cash option for the jackpot comes to a little over 310 million dollars.