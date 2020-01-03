Changes to Virginia tax laws affect personal hygiene products, tax deductions

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Starting Wednesday, on New Year’s Day, several state and local tax laws went into effect in Virginia.

Some changes include reduced taxes on personal hygiene products, increases in deductions for individual income taxes, extension on the Land Preservation Tax Credit and more.

For personal hygiene, the taxes have been reduced to 2.5 percent.

That tax rate includes products such as:

Disposable diapers (regardless of age of user);

Disposable incontinence pads;

Disposable bed sheets; and

Feminine hygiene products like sanitary napkins and towels and tampons.

For the taxable year 2019, the standard deduction for individual income taxes will increase to $4,500 for taxpayers filing single, or married filing separately; and $9,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly.

Itemized deductions of Virginia individual income taxes can be up to $10,000.

For more information, visit the Virginia Tax website.