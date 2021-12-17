Central Virginia Most Wanted looking fugitive evading multiple charges in Dinwiddie

Christopher William Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie County for two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of grand larceny. Officials say he is also wanted in Prince Goerge County for similar charges. (Photo: Central Virginia Most Wanted)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia Most Wanted is looking for a fugitive evading multiple charges in Dinwiddie and Prince George Counties.

Christopher William Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie County for two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of grand larceny. Officials say he is also wanted in Prince George County for similar charges.

Baugh is described as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. Law enforcement said he has been seen in Carson, Virginia area driving an older model, white four-door vehicle — possibly a late 80s or early 90s Buick.

Anyone with information about Baugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550.