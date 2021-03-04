Catholic Diocese of Arlington to host virtual job Fair, hiring 150 Catholic school teachers

Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine. With instruction time reduced as much as half by the coronavirus pandemic, many of the nation’s middle school and high school teachers have given up on covering all the material normally included in their classes and instead are cutting lessons. Landry, put up cardboard cutouts to keep up social distancing, where instruction time has been cut in half by the hybrid model.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Office of Catholic Schools will hold a virtual job fair to fill up to 150 teaching positions on Saturday, March 13. The positions will be open in preschools, elementary, middle, and high schools.

Officials said there are a total of 41 brick-and-mortar parish schools and diocesan high schools in the Diocese, as well as the newly created, fully virtual school, Saint Isidore of Seville.

All 41 brick-and-mortar schools reopened for in-person or hybrid, in-person and virtual, instruction at the beginning of the school year, according to the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Office of Catholic Schools.

“Schools in the Diocese strive to meet the highest standards of excellence, providing instruction that is challenging, individualized, and rooted in our Catholic faith,” said Sr. Karl Ann Homberg, Assistant Superintendent for the Diocese of Arlington Catholic Schools.

“A key part of ensuring we continue to provide our students with a learning experience that best serves them and prepares them for the future is identifying and hiring top talent for each and every position in our schools,” said Homberg.

The fair will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. You can click this link to access the fair.

In addition, pre-registration is required.

Officials said job seekers should be prepared to talk with principals from Catholic schools and representatives from the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools.

The platform will allow teachers to pre-select schools of interest.

Those interested can expect to spend 5-8 minutes with each school of interest during the course of the fair.

Individuals should have their resumes on hand and be prepared to schedule follow-up interviews.

For additional information on the fair, click here.