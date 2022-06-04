DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Kings Dominion are offering guests a peek of what happens after the amusement park closes for the night.



On June 11, the amusement park is making 60 campsites available for guests who want to camp out near their favorite rides.



The campout will take place in the new Jungle X-Pedition area and feature exclusive ride time on some of the park’s most popular rides, including its newest coaster Tumbili.



Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit group “A Kid Again” which gives hope for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

A campsite for up to four people costs $285 and includes admission to the park that Saturday and Sunday.



