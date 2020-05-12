‘Buttercup’ the runaway calf finds new home

Live Now
Virginia

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some good news! A cow that broke free Saturday has a new farm to call home.

Richmond Police on Saturday lassoed in a five-month-old calf named “Buttercup.” Officers still aren’t sure how the five-month-old got loose on Barton Avenue, or who her original owner was. However, Richmond Animal Control took her in and found a family to adopt her.

“Buttercup” will now live on a 32-acre farm with another pet cow. The family’s daughter recently lost her steer to cancer, and they say “Buttercup” will be her new best friend!

