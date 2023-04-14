ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — For the second time in 10 days, police said someone broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman, this time in the Clarendon-Courthouse area.

The Arlington County Police Department said the incident took place in the 2200 block of Clarendon Blvd. around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers said someone went into a woman’s home then entered her bedroom where he touched her inappropriately. When the woman screamed, the person ran off.

Police said on April 2, somebody entered a woman’s home in the Ballston-Virginia Square area around 4:15 a.m. In that incident in the 900 block of Fairfax Dr., the report was of an attempted rape.

The Arlington County Police Department couldn’t say Thursday if the incidents were connected, but investigators were looking at the possibility.

Anyone with information about either cased can call Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).