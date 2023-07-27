ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Texas-based chain Buc-ee’s is planning to open its second Virginia location in Rockingham County.

According to a Facebook post from the county, the new location will be located at Exit 240 interchange along Interstate 81 and will consist of a 74,000-square-foot store with 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations.

The company has requested a Special Use Permit for the approval of the project, which if approved is slated to open in 2025.

This is the second location that has been announced for Virginia. Buc-ee’s announced in March that it will be opening its first location in the Commonwealth on the exit 211 interchange off of I-64 in New Kent.

The New Kent location expanded its plans in June and will now consist of a 75,000-square-foot store and will accommodate 650 cars, including buses and RV parking.

The New Kent location is expected to be completed within two years.