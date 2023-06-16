NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) – Buc-ee’s is expanding its original plan for its first Virginia location in New Kent.

The new Buc-ee’s Super Center will be located on the exit 211 interchange just off I-64. The plans for the property were originally made up of over 74,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling positions, EV charging stations,. and 557 parking spaces.

The company now says that the property will be expanding its retail space to 75,000 square feet and their available parking spaces to accommodate 650 cars, including buses and RV parking.

Buc-ee’s has been ranked #1 by Forbes Magazine and the chain has opened 25 Super Centers throughout the South within the past two decades. The company is planning to open four locations in the Commonwealth over the next few years.

The New Kent location is expected to be completed within two years.