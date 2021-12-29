Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of the Tuesday afternoon homicide on Wistar Village Drive has been identified as Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat, as confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Henrico Police responded to a call about a shooting at the Wistar Village Apartments in Dumbarton.

Once there, officers found Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera said the team’s thoughts and prayers are with the family. He added that coaches and other support would be in place to assist if needed.

Police are still investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.