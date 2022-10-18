HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brookland Middle School is currently under a “lock and teach” after a stabbing on school grounds that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, at 11:44 a.m., a Henrico school resource officer at the school was made aware of a stabbing incident. One juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both the victim and the suspect are in 7th grade, according to police. The relationship between the two and the events leading up to the incident are being investigated by police.

Henrico Police and the Henrico Criminal Investigation Unit are on scene collecting evidence and speaking to any possible witnesses.

Officers said they collected a small-bladed knife and there is no threat to the community.

Henrico officers are working with the school system to guide the student pickup process for parents and guardians arriving to the school early. Police will be on scene for the remainder of the school day.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.