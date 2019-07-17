1  of  2
Breaking News
Amazon bringing new facility to Richmond, creating 150 jobs Police searching for woman who robbed Virginia Beach ABNB Credit Union

‘Bring your dogs inside’: RACC reinforcing new law that prohibits tying up dogs in extreme weather

Virginia

by: MaryCatherine Neal

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is enforcing a law prohibiting tying up dogs in adverse weather, specifically this week’s intense heat wave.

A heat advisory has been issued through Sunday this week, so any dogs tied up outside can be reported and taken to RACC.

RACC Officers can provide crates to move dogs into the AC if needed.

“Please be advised: we will be enforcing. Bring your dogs inside today,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

If you see dogs outside, call 804-646-5573 to report it.

It’s going to be HOT for the next few days! HOT, HOT, and more HOT! The only good thing about this heat is we get to…

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories