Bridgewater College issues shelter in place after report of active shooter; person taken into custody

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WAVY) — A person has been taken into custody after Bridgewater College asked students and staff to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter on campus Tuesday afternoon.

In a series of tweets, Bridgewater officials said that State Police were on the scene and more information would be released when it’s available.

The first tweet from Bridgewater came at 1:24 p.m., and at 2:08 p.m. officials said the person was taken into custody. They did not say if there were any other possible suspects and asked the community to continue to shelter in place.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin was following the situation.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.”

An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

Continue to shelter in place. We will share more information when it's made available to us. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

The small liberal arts college (enrollment around 1,800 undergraduates) in the Shenandoah Valley is just about 15 minutes down Interstate 81 from JMU.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.