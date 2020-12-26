BREAKING: Shots allegedly fired inside Valley View Mall

Virginia

by: Breana Albizu

Posted: / Updated:

(Image courtesy of Stephanie Rowse/WFXR News).

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are on scene after shots were allegedly fired inside Valley View Mall.

According to scanner traffic, the incident happened inside JcPenney’s. Four to five shots were believed to have been heard. One witness stated he believed it happened on the first floor of the department store.

Dispatchers say one person has been shot.

WFXR has a crew headed to the scene. Tune in to WFXR First at Ten for the latest information.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10