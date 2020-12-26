BREAKING: Shots allegedly fired inside Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are on scene after shots were allegedly fired inside Valley View Mall.

According to scanner traffic, the incident happened inside JcPenney’s. Four to five shots were believed to have been heard. One witness stated he believed it happened on the first floor of the department store.

Dispatchers say one person has been shot.

WFXR has a crew headed to the scene. Tune in to WFXR First at Ten for the latest information.

