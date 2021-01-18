Boy dead after being hit by cars on Virginia highway

HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by one or more vehicles.
Prince William County police say officers were called to the area of James Madison Highway and Dominion Valley Drive in Haymarket shortly after 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said a motorist was traveling southbound on James Madison Highway when his vehicle struck a person in the road.
Police say a second vehicle also may struck the person a short time later.
Investigators believe the boy may already have been on the ground and in the roadway before being hit by the first vehicle.
