ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A box truck collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64 this morning — causing it to overturn and spill corn all over the roadway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation Culpeper District is reporting the left lane in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile-marker 124 is back open following the crash.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., VDOT crews responded to the scene to help clear the roadway. Backups are still reported as far back as four miles from the crash.

The on-ramp at mile-marker 124 from U.S. 250 onto I-64 will continue to stay closed for clean-up and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Crews with Albemarle County Fire and Rescue removed one person from the scene and took them to the hospital for treatment.

The crash resulted in corn debris pouring across the roadway.