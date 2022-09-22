RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of September 20, Virginians can now head to the grocery store and pick up a 12-pack of one of the newest alcoholic beverages to hit the shelves, HARD MTN DEW.







Virginia is the ninth state to sell the drink, which comes in four flavors including original MTN DEW®, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast®, Black Cherry and Watermelon.

The new popular soda with a twist has an ABV of 5%, zero added sugar, is 100 calories and contains no caffeine.

The drinks are sold in single 24-ounce cans and 12-pack 12-ounce mix packs. You can find a retailer selling HARD MTN DEW near you by visiting https://hardmountaindew.com/Locate.