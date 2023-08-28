PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours Mercy Health Virginia is now suing Anthem, alleging the health insurance provider has failed to pay insurance claims in a timely manner over the past several years.

The non-profit Catholic health care system filed the lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court, saying it’s worked nearly four years with Anthem to resolve the issues, but Anthem remains years behind in overdue debt in many cases.

This news comes just a week after WAVY reported that the two entities were engaged in tense negotiations over whether thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients will go out of network.

Bon Secours says that Anthem has also increase its denials overall, leading to more than $20 million in denial write-offs since 2020.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.