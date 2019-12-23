Bon Secours Mercy Health joins local employers increasing minimum wage to $15 an hour

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. Almost the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field has joined the labor movement driven by fast food workers to implement a federal minimum wage of $15. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Another employer in Hampton Roads has announced plans to increase the minimum wage it pays its employees to $15 an hour.

Bon Secours Mercy Health, a national healthcare company, will bring its minimum wage up to $15 an hour across all its U.S. facilities by 2022, it announced in a news release Friday.

The change to minimum wage will impact more than 8,100 employees, or about 14 percent of the health system’s 60,000-employee workforce.

The $15 wage will be “adjusted for cost of living variances,” the release said. Data from the Economic Research Institute is used to calculate the cost of living in the areas the health system serves in the U.S.

Union workers whose wages are negotiated as part of the collective bargaining agreements will not be included in the minimum wage raise. Those workers make up about 7 percent of the health system’s workforce.

Besides the wage increase, the health system also aims to give employees access to “generous paid time off; a well-being program for body, mind and spirit; LifeMatters work/life services for life’s challenges; and comprehensive savings and retirement programs.”

On Thursday, two other employers in Hampton Roads also announced their intent to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Colonial Downs Group — which operates facilities in Hampton, Richmond, Vinton and New Kent — will increase the wage to $15 an hour starting in January.

Minimum wage for tipped employees will also be raised from $2.13 an hour to $9.

Sentara Healthcare announced it planned to raise minimum wages to $15 by January 2022.

Overall, Sentara employs more than 28,000 people. It is one of the largest employers in Virginia.