Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center inmates appear in Richmond court as documents shed light on escape plan

(WRIC) — The two young men who escaped Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County last month appeared in court this morning.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Rashad E. Williams and 20-year-old Jabar A. Taylor escaped from Bon Air in the early hours of July 13. Both inmates were going to be transferred to an adult Department of Corrections facility after their 21st birthdays.

Investigators said Williams and Taylor used a cord to choke and assault a correctional officer until he passed out.

In documents, authorities claim the inmates then used the officer’s keys and “escaped through a precut hole in the perimeter security fencing.”

Documents revealed that during the planning phase of their escape, the inmates received help from two Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center employees — Destiny Harris and Darren Briggs.

Harris allegedly aided the pair in escaping and has been charged with two counts by police. Briggs was arrested on one felony count of providing a cell phone to a prisoner.

Court documents allege that the pair also received help from William’s brother, Gerald Thorton, who was waiting for them outside of the correctional center in a gold Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania tags.

Thoron admitted to driving to Virginia to pick up his brother. He said he let him use his cellphone, one thousand dollars in cash and dropped the pair at the LA Fitness Center in Philadelphia.

The pair was captured on July 25 at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan by the Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force. They have since been transferred to the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County.

