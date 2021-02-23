Body found in James River identified as 20-year-old from Chesterfield

Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man’s body was found in the James River on Saturday in Chesterfield County. Police have now identified the man as a Chesterfield local.

Jahdon A. Robinson, 20, was from the 19700 block of English Wells Way.

Police were called to Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield around 12:39 p.m. after a body was seen in the river. Henrico Police and Fire helped with the recovery.

The Chesterfield Police Department says no foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation.

